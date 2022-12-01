Qala: Amit Trivedi Reveals Composing All Songs In Just 3 Days But He Almost Gave Up | Exclusive

Music maestro Amit Trivedi has charmed music lovers yet again with the album of Qala. Even before the Netflix film releases, the songs of the album — namely Ghodey Pe Sawaar and Phero Na Najariya, among other gems — have escalated fan expectations. While the praises continue to come, Amit Trivedi recently got candid with News18.com and revealed that he made the album in just three days.

Admitting that the retro classical style of music is a tough genre to crack, he revealed that he eventually surpassed the challenge and composed the album in a very short span of time. “It’s always challenging to do period films. Whether it is Bombay Velvet, Lootera, or Qala - then there is one more coming up called Jubilee - they are all set in the ’40s and ’50s and the music that is set in that era is the golden era. That was the best era — 40s, 50s, 60s, 70 — worldwide. To touch that classical era that the world is looking at and not doing justice to, you tell me how easy or tough it is," he said.

“Kaise kare badshah, haste-khelte? But haste-khelte hi karna padta hai, aur koi chara nahi hai. You can’t take it serious. You have to enjoy it, and let loose. Bante, bante ban jaata hai," Trivedi added. “Qala we finished in three days. The first day went in narration and after two-three days we did the music," he revealed.

Speaking about composing music outside his comfort zone, Trivedi said at a recent Spotify event that he tends to give up at first but eventually finds his way back and composes the album. The singer-composer made the confession when asked which was the album that took him the longest to make.

“Bombay Velvet because I am not a jazz musician, I am not a jazz specialist and I never was. I never learned that genre. For Bombay Velvet, when Anurag sir told me it was set in jazz and it’s all about standard jazz, I was sh*tting bricks. I was so nervous, I said, ‘Oh my god, I quit. I can’t do this.’ Every album, and every project starts like that. I quit, I can’t do this. With Qala also it happened like this. But then either you quit or you take on the challenge — there are only two options," he said.

Qala, starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singhmore, releases on December 1.

