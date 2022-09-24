Qala Teaser: Babil Khan, Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee Tease An Epic Musical Saga; Watch

The first teaser of Qala has been released and it seems like an epic musical saga is in the making. Starring Babil Khan, Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead, the teaser hints that the film is set in the 1940s and 50s. The teaser opens with a demure Triptii taken aback by Babli’s mesmerising voice.

Irrfan Khan’s son, who is making his acting debut with the Netflix project, is seen sporting a regal look. He sports a traditional sherwani with a turban on his head while he joins he projects his musical skills to the audience. It seems like Triptii’s character is battling loneliness while also trying to pursue the dream of a musical artist. The teaser offers glimpses of her journey to stardom.

The teaser boasts vintage style, sets and even colours. The official Netflix synopsis reads: “A daughter and a mother’s love is sacred but complicated at the same time. How far will a daughter go to seek her matriarch’s love?”

The first look at Qala was released last month at a Netflix event. Speaking about the project, as reported by India Today, Babil said, “Mujhe sujha bhi nahi kya story hai, kya script hai, I just went for the audition. And at that time, Baba [Irrfan] had just passed away. I was broken and vulnerable.” Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020.

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the project is backed by Clean Slate Filmz, which was previously co-owned by Anushka Sharma. Speaking about the project, the director described Qala as a heart-breaking story “about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.” “I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like ‘Bulbbul’, and now ‘Qala'”.

