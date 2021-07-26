QR Codes in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Debut Book to Provide Visual Experience of His Filmmaking Journey

Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra has put pen to paper for the first time with his numerous life experiences pertaining to cinema and otherwise with ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’. The multi-faceted filmmaker is all set to foray in the literary world, with this book, which will be providing the readers with the visual experience of a written word. The book contains QR codes which provide for an enhanced reader experience.

Readers can scan the codes (from any QR code scanner), which will lead to a particular scene or song from the incident that is being talked about. Through this, the readers are going to experience something like this, which is at the the cusp of the written as well as the visual world.

The book’s foreword has been written by by AR Rahman with whom the director has collaborated in two films ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Delhi 6’. The afterword of the book is by Aamir Khan, with whom he worked in the superhit film ‘Rang De Basanti’. The book cover was unveiled by the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor.

Though it may seem natural for an autobiography to have a primary narrator, what makes this book truly unique is its many narrators. It is this multi-dimensional, multi-character narration that will enable readers to delve deep and truly understand what it means to be as unselfish as Mehra, a man who gleefully steps back and lets the experts do their job.

The book has been co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and features first person accounts of some of the most prolific names in Indian cinema and the advertising world – Waheeda Rahman, AR Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R. Madhavan, Divya Dutta and Prahlad Kakar.

The book will be made available all over India on 27th July.

