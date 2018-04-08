Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell

Priyanka Chopra has created waves in the West with her international projects including popular television series Quantico. The actor, who is currently in Ireland, to shoot for the third season of the series, had a great time with her Quantico co-actors at a karaoke session last night.Marlee Matlin took to Twitter to share a photograph from the evening and wrote, "It’s #karaoke time in #Dublin with @QuanticoTV mates @russelltovey @jjakemclaughlin @alanpowell10 & @priyankachopra. You didn’t know I could sing, did you? Actually I Sign to Billy Joel(sic)."She also shared a special photograph with her favourite Priyanka and wrote, "Girlfriend’s night out. I ❤️@priyankachopra."Priyanka will be back as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new installment of the series. The Indian actress got global acclaim after the show and has also won two People's Choice Awards for her role. The third season will see Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy. The show also stars Russell Tovey, Alan Powell and Blair Underwood.