QuaranTimDiaries: Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Handmade Jewellery Designed by Taimur Ali Khan, See Pic

Actress Kareena Kapoor's Instagram has always been a joy for her fans as she shares glimpses of her interesting personal life through it. Every time the actress posts anything related to son Taimur Ali Khan, the internet goes into a frenzy. The same happened when Kareena sported a necklace designed by Taimur.

The actress took to Instagram to post a selfie of her wearing a necklace made of colourful pasta. She then revealed that her 3-year-old son had designed it. "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries (sic)," she wrote.

Kareena has been posting more pictures with Taimur during the coronavirus quarantine using the hashtag #QuaranTimDiaries (sic).

On the work front, Kareena will start shooting for Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium will also be re-released after the coronavirus pandemic is over. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Forrest Gump, opposite Aamir Khan.





