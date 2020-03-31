Quarantine Diaries: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Transform Their House into Fun Obstacle Course

Coronavirus lockdown has kept a number of celebrities confined to their homes. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of them. As they practice self-quarantine, they are trying their best to break the monotony.

Recently, the duo transformed their house into an obstacle course, pretending as if the floor is hot boiling lava and they have to reach from one point to the other by overcoming multiple hurdles on their way.

As Baldwin films the singer, she exclaims, "the floor is lava" and Bieber at once jumps off his seat and leaps over couches, chairs, and tables to avoid touching the ground.

Crossing his living room, on his way to the bedroom, the singer alternates between riding skateboards and balancing on foam rollers. Upon reaching the destination, when he takes his final lunge towards the bed, he falls short, and falls on the ground.

While a disappointed Bieber shrieks "No!" Hailey is heard laughing and saying, "Babe, you were so freakin' close!"

The Yummy singer also shared the video of the same on his Instagram account.

Apart from this, the duo is also taking up TikTok challenges. Videos of the same have surfaced on the internet as well.

In the video, first shared on Bieber's Instagram Stories, the couple is seen seated with their dog as they prepare to take the finger emoji challenge. Before the challenge starts, the singer showers his wife numerous kisses. Later, they complete the challenge effortlessly. Take a look.

Follow @News18Movies for more



