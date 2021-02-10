Qubool Hai 2.0 Teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti Leave Fans Stunned with Their Glam Avatars

Qubool Hai 2.0 makers have released the much-awaited teaser of Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's upcoming series and the fans could not keep calm. The teaser shows Asad and Zoya in a glamourous avatar and tells the tale of true love that is set to destabilise stereotypes.

On the release of the teaser, Karan Singh Grover expresses, ”The fans are extremely excited to see Zoya and Asad get back together on the screen. The response has been just overwhelming. The wait is over and I am super excited that we have released the teaser. The web series is going to be a picturesque delight with romance taking centre stage. The TV show broke stereotypes and the web series is here to challenge new ones. I hope the audience enjoys the glimpse of the teaser.”

Surbhi Jyoti aka Zoya shares, “Asad and Zoya have received so much love from the audience over the years and I hope that love continues to grow. To see a new chapter, unveil with a web series is truly overwhelming and exciting at the same time. I hope everyone enjoys watching the teaser.”

Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, the series will feature new rejuvenated chemistry of Asad and Zoya and by retaining the original leads from the popular show Qubool Hai. It will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

Qubool Hai 2.0 will premiere on 12th March on ZEE5.