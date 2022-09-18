Qubool Hai Actor Nishi Singh Passes Away at 50; Husband Says Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna Helped with Medical Expenses

Actor Nishi Singh, who has been a part of popular TV shows like Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Tenali Rama, is no more. She passed away today at around 3pm, just 2 days after celebrating her 50th birthday. She was suffering from deteriorating health after suffering from a stroke in May this year.

The news was confirmed by Singh’s husband, writer- actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli. Talking to ETimes, he said, “After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later. Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy.”

He added that Nishi Singh had fought hard, but was defeated. Sanjay added that the Qubool Hai actor’s health deteriorated two years ago, and he had even sought monetary help. He revealed, “I couldn’t take up any work, as she needed me by her side throughout. A few of my friends and industry people like Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA helped us monetarily. However, I still had to sell my house and car in March to take care of the expenses. Ab toh sab khatam ho gaya.”

She is survived by her husband and two children- a son and a daughter. We hope that her family finds the strength to deal with the loss and express our deepest condolences. May her soul rest in peace.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here