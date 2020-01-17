Qubool Hai Fame Raqesh Bapat's Father Passes Away, Actor Shares Heartfelt Post

Actor and model Raqesh Bapat’s father Major Padmakar Bapat is no more. The Isqh Mein Marjawan actor shared the news on his Instagram account on January 17.

Sharing a monochrome picture of his dad, the Qubool Hai actor wrote, “We will miss you Major. Padmakar Bapat. Baba, today as you begin your journey into the other world, we all terribly miss you.”

“Your values and blessings will continue to guide us for life,” Raqesh added.

Fans expressed their condolences to Raqesh and his family. “May his soul rest in peace,” wrote a user.

Television actress Sanaya Irani also paid homage to the departed soul. She wrote, “Rest in Peace uncle. May strength be with the family.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the bond he shares with his sister.

“She has taught me to be practical and not live in an ivory tower. Tai is blunt and honest. There have been times when she told me that I have done a bad job, that too, on my face. She always tells me to carve my way out if I want something. Also, if things don’t work out, my sister pushes me to move on.”

On the work front, the actor is popular in the television industry for shows like Tu Aashiqui, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak among others. He was also featured in several Bollywood movies like Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aya, Gippy, A New Love Ishtory among others.

