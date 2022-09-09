Queen Elizabeth II Dead: Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig, Elton John, JK Rowling Pay Tributes to Monarch

Veteran Hollywood actress Helen Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, has mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, following the latter’s death earlier Thursday at the age of 96.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.” Taking to Instagram, Mirren dubbed the late monarch as the “epitome of nobility.” Mirren, 77, was appointed a dame by Queen Elizabeth back in 2003.

“I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” wrote Mirren.

Paul McCartney expressed his fondness for the queen who knighted him in 1997. “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace,” McCartney wrote in a tweet. “Long live The King.”

Elton John, who was a longtime friend of the late queen, wrote, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly,” he said.

Daniel Craig said in a statement: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with The Royal Family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed.”

JK Rowling, in a series of tweets, described the queen as “an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world.” Rowling tweeted, “Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years.”

