‘Queen of a Million Hearts’: Internet Reacts To Prajakta Gaikwad's Sinhagad Fort Visit

Prajakta Gaikwad is quite popular in the Marathi television industry. She has carved a niche in a very short time. She became a household name following her role in Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji and then went on to work in Aai Mazi Kalubai. She is also quite active on social media and often gives updates to her fans about her life.

The television actress recently took time to share with her fans a video of herself walking barefoot at the Sinhagad fort. She is seen surrounded by beautiful and lush green flora. The actress was rocking a white kurta paired with a dark-coloured legging.

“Located very close to Pune, on Bhuleshwar Range of Sahyadri, Giridurg, Amruteshwar Temple, Monument of Rajaram Maharaj as well as many historical places can be seen on this fort. And the heaviest thing is the falling rain in the fog as you can eat delicious food like pithalam-bhakri, hot onion bhaji, thecha, and chutney. Identify which fort?” the actress asked.

Many fans were able to quickly guess the fort she was talking about and gave their answers in the comments.

They also shared their thoughts on their favourite actress. Many appreciated the scenery and the experience while others shared hearts and fire emojis to show their love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Gaikwad (@prajaktaa.gaikwad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Gaikwad (@prajaktaa.gaikwad)



Prajaktaa also shared several photos and videos sitting on top of a hill. These candid pictures are winning the hearts of netizens. A user said, “You’ve seen it in days, and it’s nice. Your smile is our gentle life. Keep smiling.” Another said, “The queen of a million hearts”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.