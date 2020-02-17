English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Queen of Katwe' Actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead at 15, Mira Nair Mourns

Nikita Pearl Waligwa

Nikita Pearl Waligwa

Mira Nair on Monday mourned the death of the child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa who fought an incurable disease right till the end.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 17, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Share this:

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who starred in the 2016 sports drama "Queen of Katwe", has died. She was 15.

Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, Deadline quoted Ugandan media.

Directed by Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, the Walt Disney film charted the rise of real-life chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi from a Ugandan slum. She began playing chess at the age of nine and went on to compete in international tournaments.

Nair on Monday mourned the death of the child actor who fought the "incurable disease" right till the end.

"Farewell dearest Nikita. The heart breaks to see you gone, too young, too soon. You were such a fighter but this disease was incurable. The Pioneers and the Kool Kats of Katwe will always miss you, your light lives on in #QueenOfKatwe," the director wrote on Twitter.

Madina Nalwanga played the lead and Waligwa played Gloria, Phiona's friend who explained the rules of the game in a memorable line that in chess, "the small one can become the big one".

The film also featured Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o as Phiona's mother and David Oyelowo as her chess teacher.

Waligwa was initially diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, and her film family mobilised to get her treatment in India. She made a recovery a year later, but the tumour returned in 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story