Queen, with Shades of Jayalalithaa's Life and Triumphs, Hitting Digital Screens Today
'Queen', jointly directed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, is premiering on MX player on Saturday.
Queen poster
The dramatization of what appears to be trials and triumphs of late iconic AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa will hit the digital screens today, with decorated actor Ramya Krishnan playing a troubled-yet-bold woman navigating the treacherous courses of politics.
Queen, jointly directed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, is premiering on MX player on Saturday.
The trailer revealed a young, headstrong woman with a layered relationship with a politician, after whose death she is irrevocably catapulted into the political arena.
Clearly, the trailer showed a central character much like Jayalalithaa. In fact, there's a scene where Shakti Seshadri (Ramya Krishnan) sits pensively by the head of a dead politician on a gun carriage, an obvious reference to Jayalalithas's much-publicised tussle at MG Ramachandran's funeral.
Asked about the character of Seshadri, Ramya Krishnan told News18 that it may have similarities but the character is adapted from literary sources too. "My Director wanted me to be myself and not imitate anyone."
Ramya Krishnan, interestingly, had essayed strong characters in the past--Nilambari in a Rajinikanth flick Padayappa, in which she played a stubborn woman nursing a insatiable desire for a man. Her acting was critically acclaimed, although the venture was a commercial one. "I can't wait to hear what people have to say about the series," she said.
Queen will open amid strong expectations, but it will not the only one.
Ever since the death of J Jayalalithaa, murmurs of tele-serials and biopic have abounded. Recently, a trailer featuring Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut showed a glimpse of Jayalalithaa draped in green saree waving to ecstatic crowds.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Says She Underwent 5 Operations to 'Fix the Damage' Caused by Pregnancy
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch