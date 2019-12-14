Queen, with Shades of Jayalalithaa's Life and Triumphs, Hitting Digital Screens Today

The dramatization of what appears to be trials and triumphs of late iconic AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa will hit the digital screens today, with decorated actor Ramya Krishnan playing a troubled-yet-bold woman navigating the treacherous courses of politics.

Queen, jointly directed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, is premiering on MX player on Saturday.

The trailer revealed a young, headstrong woman with a layered relationship with a politician, after whose death she is irrevocably catapulted into the political arena.

Clearly, the trailer showed a central character much like Jayalalithaa. In fact, there's a scene where Shakti Seshadri (Ramya Krishnan) sits pensively by the head of a dead politician on a gun carriage, an obvious reference to Jayalalithas's much-publicised tussle at MG Ramachandran's funeral.

Asked about the character of Seshadri, Ramya Krishnan told News18 that it may have similarities but the character is adapted from literary sources too. "My Director wanted me to be myself and not imitate anyone."

Ramya Krishnan, interestingly, had essayed strong characters in the past--Nilambari in a Rajinikanth flick Padayappa, in which she played a stubborn woman nursing a insatiable desire for a man. Her acting was critically acclaimed, although the venture was a commercial one. "I can't wait to hear what people have to say about the series," she said.

Queen will open amid strong expectations, but it will not the only one.

Ever since the death of J Jayalalithaa, murmurs of tele-serials and biopic have abounded. Recently, a trailer featuring Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut showed a glimpse of Jayalalithaa draped in green saree waving to ecstatic crowds.

