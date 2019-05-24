Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino High on Brandy's Win

Quentin Tarantino surprised the audiences when he personally turned up to receive the Palm Dog award for Brandy, who features in his latest film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino High on Brandy's Win
An image of director Quentin Tarantino from Palm Dog awards at Cannes Film Festival 2019
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood may not have scooped up a Palme d'Or yet, but the awards season has officially started for Quentin Tarantino's film. In a victory, Brandy, a pitbull, diligently brought home the first award-- Palm Dog-- for the director's ninth film at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

For those who are unaware of the ceremony, out of the love for dogs in cinema, Festival De Cannes celebrates and organises a Palm Dog award, presented by the international film critics to the best performance by a canine in a film. It started in 2001 and in this edition, the honour went to Brandy, who certainly has a pivotal role in the film.

It was indeed a pleasant surprise for the festival attendees when Tarantino himself turned up and accepted the award for Brandy and later posed with the adorable one. Brandy was given a red coloured leather collar, with the term 'PALM DOG' inscribed on it, for her efforts in contributing to the film.

Accepting the collar, Tarantino said, "I had no idea that we were going to win Palm Dog. I feel no entitlement. It's the Palm Dog. But I do feel that I was in a good standing to win the Palm Dog." Interacting with the media later, Tarantino also spoke about Brandy's role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Watch complete video here:



Last year, the Palm Dog was swept by a chihuahua that featured in Italian crime drama film Dogman.

