Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino High on Brandy's Win

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood may not have scooped up a Palme d'Or yet, but the awards season has officially started for Quentin Tarantino's film. In a victory, Brandy, a pitbull, diligently brought home the first award-- Palm Dog-- for the director's ninth film at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.For those who are unaware of the ceremony, out of the love for dogs in cinema, Festival De Cannes celebrates and organises a Palm Dog award, presented by the international film critics to the best performance by a canine in a film. It started in 2001 and in this edition, the honour went to Brandy, who certainly has a pivotal role in the film.It was indeed a pleasant surprise for the festival attendees when Tarantino himself turned up and accepted the award for Brandy and later posed with the adorable one. Brandy was given a red coloured leather collar, with the term 'PALM DOG' inscribed on it, for her efforts in contributing to the film.Accepting the collar, Tarantino said, "I had no idea that we were going to win Palm Dog. I feel no entitlement. It's the Palm Dog. But I do feel that I was in a good standing to win the Palm Dog." Interacting with the media later, Tarantino also spoke about Brandy's role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.Watch complete video here:Last year, the Palm Dog was swept by a chihuahua that featured in Italian crime drama film Dogman.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)