Quentin Tarantino Rejects Female Reporter's Question on Margot Robbie's 'No Dialogue' Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Director Quentin Tarantino snapped at a female reporter, during a press conference, when she asked him about Margot Robbie's character not having any substantial number of dialogues in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'
Image: Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie
Quentin Tarantino's latest period drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is making headlines ever since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night. The entire cast, including Tarantino, is receiving praise for how the film has turned out to be. In fact, there were reports of a certain seven-minute-long stand up ovation after the film ended its run time.
However, Tarantino, who appeared at a press conference along with the lead cast -- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie -- snapped at a question about the actress, who plays the character of Sharon Tate, having minimal to no dialogues in the film.
Read: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a Homage that is Stylish but Not Substantial
A female reporter asked Tarantino, "Quentin, you have put Margot Robbie, a very talented actress... She was with Leonardo (DiCaprio) in The Wolf of Wall Street; I, Tonya... This is a person with a great deal of acting talent and yet you haven't given her many lines in the movie and I guess that was a deliberate choice on your part. So I just want to know why it was that we don't hear her actually speaking very much," while adding, "Margot, I also wanted you to comment about being in the film in this part."
To this, Tarantino swiftly and succinctly replied, "Well, I just reject your hypothesis."
Replying to the question, Robbie said, "Like I said earlier, I always look into the character and what a character is supposed to serve to the story. I think the moments that I got on screen gave an opportunity to honour Sharon and the lightness. I don't think it was intended to delve deeper... Than, like Brad (Pitt) also mentioned, I think the tragedy ultimately was the loss of innocence. To show those wonderful sides of her could ultimately be done without speaking... I got a lot of time to explore the character even without speaking. Rarely do I get to spend so much time on my own as a character. That was actually an interesting thing for me to do as an actor."
Watch video here:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969, during the height of Hollywood drama and degradation. DiCaprio plays an actor on screen, Rick Dalton, who has to adjust to the times when roles for him are limited, as opposed to his pride, which is still aplenty. Pitt plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth, an attractive and confident man, whose role is limited to stints behind the screen.
Tarantino's crime-drama will hark back to one of Hollywood's most infamous murders, that of the rising starlet and famed director Roman Polanski's wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of a cult, led by Charles Manson. OUTIH debuts worldwide in July.
