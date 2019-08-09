Quentin Tarantino Reveals His 10th and Final Film to be 'Epilogue-y'

Quentin Tarantino's 10th and final film will have "epilogue-y" undertones, the director revealed at a Moscow press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The director visited Moscow to present the film and have a Kremlin tour and cheese-tasting with the culture minister Vladimir Medinsky, a Hollywood Reporter story revealed. Notably, Vladimir Medinsky is known for his anti-Hollywood attitude.

Speaking at the press conference, Tarantino said, "If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all," adding, "And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y."

According to the report, Tarantino confirmed that he plans to make only 10 movies and still has "one more to make". However, the famed director revealed no further details regarding what the film might be like.

Notably, no explanation was given as to why Vladimir Medinsky decided to take Tarantino on a Kremlin tour. However, according to a TASS report cited by Hollywood Reporter, when, during the tour, Tarantino asked what one had to do to be buried in the Kremlin or next to it, he was told that one needed to be a member of the tsar's family.

