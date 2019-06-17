Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Favourite Marvel Movie and It's Neither Captain America Nor Iron Man

There's no denying the fact that Iron Man and Captain America are among the most popular superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe and the two enjoy a relatively larger fan base than other Avengers. However, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is a fan of Thor and has a special liking for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

As Tarantino preps for his ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he's taking out time to catch up on all the Marvel movies that have passed him by. In an interaction with Empire Magazine, he revealed that his favourite movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Thor: Ragnarok.

The 56-year-old director said even though he has not been keeping up to date with the MCU movies and he has recently started watching the films from the studio in order to prepare himself for Avengers: Endgame.

He said, "I think the only comic book movies I saw last year at theatres were 'Wonder Woman' and 'Black Panther'. But about a couple of weeks ago I started catching up with some of the Marvel movies so I could go see 'Endgame'."

"I just finished 'Captain America: Civil War', so next up is 'Doctor Strange'," the filmmaker added.

However, of all the Marvel films that he has watched yet, he has a sweet spot for Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Ragnarok. "I loved it (Thor: Ragnarok)," said Tarantino, adding, "It was my favourite one of the series since 'The Avengers' drastically my favourite."

Meanwhile, Tarantino is currently awaiting the release of his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles. The film is set in 1969, the height of Hollywood drama and degradation. DiCaprio plays an actor on-screen, Rick Dalton, who has to adjust to the times when roles for him are limited, as opposed to his pride, which is still aplenty. Pitt plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth, an attractive and confident man, whose role is limited to stints behind the screen.

The film will also hark back to the infamous murders, that of the rising starlet and famed director Roman Polanski's wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of a cult, led by Charles Manson.

