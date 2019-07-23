Take the pledge to vote

Quentin Tarantino Reveals How Roman Polanski Reacted to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt in the lead, the film is set around the Manson family and the murders they committed, including that of Sharon Tate, Polanski's wife who was pregnant with his child at the time.

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
A still from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio
Quentin Tarantino has revealed that filmmaker Roman Polanski contacted him through a friend when he was making his new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead, the film is set around the Manson family and the murders they committed, including that of Sharon Tate, Polanski's wife who was pregnant with his child at the time.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie portrays Tate in Tarantino's movie.

In an interview with Deadline, Tarantino revealed that when Polanski learned about the project, he was not angry but was "curious" to know about it.

"That friend called me and said, 'So, what's up with this?' He said that Roman wasn't mad. He didn't call up irate or anything. He was just curious.

"So what I did was... Roman's obviously stuck in Europe. I had the friend come over and read the script. He came to my house. He read the script simply so he could call Roman up and tell him the idea and what's in it. And basically that he didn't have anything to worry about," Tarantino said.

The director also said that he never thought he needed to take Polanski's permission to tell the story as he believes the incident moved beyond than just being a personal tragedy.

"I felt that the story of her death, and the Manson tragedy had moved into legit history, so it actually is of historical importance beyond just his own personal tragedy," he said.

"So I felt I was on OK grounds there. I didn't want to call him and talk to him while I was writing it because I'm not going to ask him permission. I'm going to do it, all right? I don't think he needed any anxiety and I didn't need any anxiety as far as that was concerned," he added.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released on July 26.

