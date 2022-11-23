Quentin Tarantino Says 'Marvel Actors are Not Movie Stars', Compels Shang Chi's Simu Liu to Hit Back

While Quentin Tarantino is popular for churning out films like Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, he is also quite infamous for his controversial statements and usage of slurs and violence. His most recent statement about Marvel actors not being stars has stirred quite a storm and compelled Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu to react.

As per a news report by Variety, Quentin Tarantino claimed, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star."

If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022

Not amused by the statement, Simu Liu hit back at the iconic director through his Twitter handle. The actor wrote, “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a USD 400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone."

He also added, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too.. but it was white as hell."

