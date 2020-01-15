Quentin Tarantino Talks About Star Trek Film, Says 'Don’t Think I’m Going to Direct It'

Quentin Tarantino is a director, who over the course of his nine films, has gathered a massive fan base. The same fan base had their ears pricked when news of Tarantino possibly directing a Star Trek film came up.

Unfortunate for those fans, it seems that Tarantino's tenth will not revolve around the Star Trek franchise. The director, in the past, had declared that he would direct only ten films and would then move on to focussing on other activities. Keeping this in mind, Tarantino raised doubts on whether he would want his last film to be part of a franchise.

Quentin Tarantino's ninth film titled Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was recently nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards in around ten categories. Reacting to the nominations in an interview with Deadline, Tarantino stated that he would lend his support and assistance to the next Star Trek film while preferring someone else to sit in the director's chair.

"I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it. It’s a good idea. They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut."

Tarantino also talked about how ecstatic he felt towards the love and appreciation and acceptance his film received from various members of the film industry. "It was just so nice to make a movie about the industry and have the industry embrace it. At different Academy events, there has been a whole lot of old-timers there who were around then and really liked the movie. Richard Rush thought we had captured the period well. Actors like Monte Markham, Sharon Farrell, Rita Moreno and all these people who dug the movie and knew the people involved and sometimes had affairs with some of the people involved with the people who were involved with the people who were onscreen."

What Tarantino fans will be happy to hear is that he will be directing a mini-series titled Bounty Law based on the fictional character of Jake Cahill. The character was seen as a western film character in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood played by Leonardo DiCaprio's character.

"As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half. It got an introduction from Once Upon a Tim in Hollywood, but I don’t really consider it part of that movie even though it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It’s about Jake Cahill." The director went on to reveal that he has written five 30-minute episodes for the same and intends to direct them himself.

