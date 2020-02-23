English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Quentin Tarantino, Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Their First Child Together

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a ceremony which was attended by Tarantino's close friends. They have now become parents to a baby boy.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have become parents to a baby boy.

A representative of the couple shared the news on Wednesday in a statement to Page Six.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22," the spokesperson said.

The couple had announced Daniella's pregnancy in August last year.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 36, met during the making of his 2009 feature "Inglorious Bastards" but it wasn't until 2016 that they started dating. They got engaged in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a ceremony which was attended by the filmmaker's close friends like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth.

