Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Cleared By CBFC with No Cuts
The Quentin Tarantino directorial will be releasing with an A certificate on August 15.
The Quentin Tarantino directorial will be releasing with an A certificate on August 15.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino directorial that is releasing on August 15 in India, has gotten an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The board has cleared the film with no cuts and even words like f**k have reportedly not been beeped. The only word that will be beeped throughout the film is a**.
No cuts means that Tarantino fans will get to enjoy the movie in its original version, which is a rare instance in India. Tarantino films usually have a lot of gore, violence and the storyline is not necessarily PG-13.
According to Pinkvilla, which has access to the censor certificate, the film's exact run time is 164 minutes and 17 seconds. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, John Abraham's Batla House, and online with the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is the Oscar-winning director's ninth movie. Starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, OUATIH takes place in '60s Los Angeles with the backdrop of the Manson Family Murders. Leonardo essays Rick Dalton, a washed-up TV actor at the brink of a non-existent Hollywood career, while Brad plays Rick's stunt double cum driver and gofer.
Margot will be seen as late Hollywood actress Sharon Tate in the movie. Tate was the wife of film director Roman Polanski, and was one of the victims of the infamous murders carried out by the Manson Family.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter
- Bugs Found in Backend Systems of Top 5,000 Free Apps on Google Play Store
- Police Catch and Seize Loud Exhaust from Over 500 Royal Enfield Motorcycles in Delhi - Watch Video
- Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture
- Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI