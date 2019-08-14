Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Cleared By CBFC with No Cuts

The Quentin Tarantino directorial will be releasing with an A certificate on August 15.

News18.com

August 14, 2019
Loading...

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino directorial that is releasing on August 15 in India, has gotten an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The board has cleared the film with no cuts and even words like f**k have reportedly not been beeped. The only word that will be beeped throughout the film is a**.

No cuts means that Tarantino fans will get to enjoy the movie in its original version, which is a rare instance in India. Tarantino films usually have a lot of gore, violence and the storyline is not necessarily PG-13.

According to Pinkvilla, which has access to the censor certificate, the film's exact run time is 164 minutes and 17 seconds. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, John Abraham's Batla House, and online with the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is the Oscar-winning director's ninth movie. Starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, OUATIH takes place in '60s Los Angeles with the backdrop of the Manson Family Murders. Leonardo essays Rick Dalton, a washed-up TV actor at the brink of a non-existent Hollywood career, while Brad plays Rick's stunt double cum driver and gofer.

Margot will be seen as late Hollywood actress Sharon Tate in the movie. Tate was the wife of film director Roman Polanski, and was one of the victims of the infamous murders carried out by the Manson Family.

