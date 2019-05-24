English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
It's Not Her Story: Tarantino on Margot Robbie's Limited Role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has defended the lack of scenes of Margot Robbie, who is essaying the role of the late actor Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
Image: AP
Loading...
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has defended the lack of scenes of Margot Robbie, who is essaying the role of the late actor Sharon Tate in his upcoming directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saying the film’s story is not about her character.
The much-awaited film, which is Tarantino’s ninth directorial, is described as an ode to the Hollywood of his childhood and explores how the Golden Age of the industry came to an end with the murder of Tate at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969.
It features Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Brad Pitt, 55, playing his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate (Robbie).
In an interview with IndieWire, Tarantino clarified that the film is actually about Rick with Tate having an “angelic presence” in it.
“There was a little bit more of her; everybody lost sequences. It’s not her story, it’s Rick’s story. It’s not even Cliff’s,” he said.
“And she is an angelic presence throughout the movie, she’s an angelic ghost on earth, to some degree, she’s not in the movie, she’s in our hearts,” he added.
Recently, Tarantino lost his cool during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival after a female reporter questioned the lack of screen time for Robbie. “I reject your hypothesis,” Tarantino had snapped at the reporter who posed the query. Robbie, who was present at the press conference, attempted to answer the question politely. She said the film gave her an opportunity to honour Tate, whose life was brutally cut short.
“I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence. To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing,” she said.
“Rarely do I get an opportunity to spend so much time on my own as a character,” she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The much-awaited film, which is Tarantino’s ninth directorial, is described as an ode to the Hollywood of his childhood and explores how the Golden Age of the industry came to an end with the murder of Tate at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969.
It features Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Brad Pitt, 55, playing his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate (Robbie).
In an interview with IndieWire, Tarantino clarified that the film is actually about Rick with Tate having an “angelic presence” in it.
“There was a little bit more of her; everybody lost sequences. It’s not her story, it’s Rick’s story. It’s not even Cliff’s,” he said.
“And she is an angelic presence throughout the movie, she’s an angelic ghost on earth, to some degree, she’s not in the movie, she’s in our hearts,” he added.
Recently, Tarantino lost his cool during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival after a female reporter questioned the lack of screen time for Robbie. “I reject your hypothesis,” Tarantino had snapped at the reporter who posed the query. Robbie, who was present at the press conference, attempted to answer the question politely. She said the film gave her an opportunity to honour Tate, whose life was brutally cut short.
“I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence. To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing,” she said.
“Rarely do I get an opportunity to spend so much time on my own as a character,” she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey as She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Salman Khan Goes Shirtless and Pitches for Swachch and Fit Bharat, See Pic
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results