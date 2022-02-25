'Question of Integrity': Sanam Shetty Reacts to Balaji Murugadoss' Comment

There is no dearth of controversies in Big Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of BB Tamil. The latest controversy involves Balaji Murugadoss and Sanam Shetty.

Balaji Murugadoss, who was a runner-up in the fourth season of Bigg Boss, has returned for the OTT version of the show, which is now being hosted by Silambarasan. In Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Sanam Shetty and Bala had a disagreement that snowballed into a big issue inside, as we all know. Balaji had made a derogatory comment about Sanam Shetty back then. It appears that the cold war between the two has not ended yet.

Bala subtly referenced Sanam calling her the demon in his life in a recent Devil and Angel task.

Sanam responded to Bala’s comment with a video and a note on her Twitter account.

Sanam thanked everyone for their support and wrote, “Thank u all for ur support. Got many calls reg false allegations against me by a few contestants. I didn’t react till now as it might affect their game. But today it’s a question of my integrity. Here’s a forwarded proof of what happened."

She also added a video of Big Boss Tamil 4 winner Aari Arujunan.

Sanam also shared a note, slamming those spreading half-baked theories. She said that this was her final statement on the issue.

For the past three days, Bigg Boss Ultimate has been all about fights, entertainment, fun tasks, and emotions. With Kamal Haasan stepping down as host, Silambarasan has stepped in to fill the void. With a new host and wild card entries on the way, we’ll have to wait and see what happens next.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, Niroop, Maria Juliana, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Thamari Selvi, Thaadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss, Anita Sampath, Suja Varunee, Suresh Chakraborty, Shariq, Abhinay, Suruthi Periyasamy, and Snehan were among the 14 candidates on Big Boss Ultimate.

Suresh Chakraborty was evicted in the first week, followed by Suja Varunee the following week, and then Shariq and Abhinay in the third week double elimination. Vanitha Vijayakumar has also left the show citing mental health concerns.

