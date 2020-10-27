Questlove's Quest: To Find Woman Who Bought Him A Turntable

PORTLAND, Maine: Ahmir Thompson, founder of The Roots and drummer for the Tonight Show band, wants to find the kind stranger who bought him a turntable and several records at the tender age of 5.

Thompson better known as Questlove posted on social media that he was traveling with his parents, who made their living playing gigs, when he made friends with Ellie in 1976 in Portland, Maine.

Being the irresistible cat that I was, I talked an older woman named Ellie into buying me a stereo and a record collection, Questlove posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Ellie wrote the youngster’s order on a napkin: Bad Blood by Neil Sedaka, Dance With Me by Rufus, and the Jackson 5.

I knew talking to strangers was a no-no, but my instincts paid off, he wrote.

His parents were upset that he’d been chatting up a stranger when Ellie returned the next day bearing gifts. But he says his new friend told his parents please dont have him get in trouble on my behalf!! Hes so cute of course I wanted to start his record collection!!!