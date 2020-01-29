R Balki Gives Health Update On Jagan Shakti, Says 'There's Nothing To Worry About'

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, who was hospitalised for a blood clot removal surgery, has reportedly been recovering. The director’s mentor and producer of his debut film, R Bali has given the update on his health.

According to a report, he said, “Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.”

Jagan was hospitalized on Sunday, after he fell unconscious during a social gathering and was rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. Reports revealed that he had developed a blood clot in the brain which required a surgery.

The filmmaker is known to have assisted Balki with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum. He also starred as an assosiate director in films like Padman, Dear Zindagi, Ki & Ka and Shamitabh. Jagan made his own debut with Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal (2019). The movie was loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India’s first interplanetary expedition. The film became the highest independence day release ever.

He was now in talk with Akshay for his second film Ikka, which would be a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Katthi. Talking about the movie in an interview, he said, “I am structuring and writing my script for my third film. Ikka was announced long back and I have worked on the script for a long time. I would like to have it as my second film to explore my action and sleek presentation skills. I am already writing my third film, and I should be about to finish it by the end of the year and then put that in production.”

