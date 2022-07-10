R Balki Says Chup Is Not ‘Gory, Creepy but Sensitive’, Confirms Amitabh Bachchan Is Associated with It

A small glimpse of R Balki’s upcoming film Chup was released yesterday on the occasion of Guru Dutt’s birthday. From the look of it, the film seemed to be a tribute to the legendary actor and film personality. It also looked like the film might have blood and gore. Now, the director himself has opened up about it, and clarified everything about the film starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead.

Talking to ETimes, R Balki said, “I wanted people to know when Guru Dutt was born, I wanted people to see his films. And most importantly, ‘Chup’ is not about Guru Dutt’s life nor about any other actor, but it is about the artist Guru Dutt, the sensitivity of an artist. In the film, there are references galore about Guru Dutt the artist. Hence I thought it was a perfect occasion for a thriller based on a sensitive artist, to be unveiled on this day. Guru Dutt was possibly the most sensitive artist of our time and before our time and in the future too.”

Speaking about people thinking that the film might have gore, Balki added, “I just choose ideas and I go with whatever the genre that idea deserves. This one happens to be in the thriller space. I am not saying that it is a bloody film, but it has a lot of killing. It is not gory or creepy but a sensitive film. I hope people will find more awareness after watching it and they will be a little more sensitive when they spark an opinion on anybody. We pass opinions on everything so I just want people to be more sensitive towards something that one has spent time on.”

Amitabh Bachchan had shared the teaser on his Twitter account. Talking about that, R Balki revealed, “Amit ji has seen the film, so I think it is best that he tells you one day what he felt about it. He has done something very surprising for the film, which I will reveal later. That is his way of telling me how much he liked the film. It is very different thing to do, unlike common people. He actually did something very beautiful, something which has never been done before.”

The release date of Chup has not been finalised yet, but it would be releasing soon.

