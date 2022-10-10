R K Selvamani Recalls Heartwarming Moment That Sealed His Friendship With Mammootty

Director R K Selvamani’s name is associated with famous films like Pulan Visaaranai and Makkal Aatchi. He is currently the president of the Film Employees Federation of South India. In a recent interview with a media portal, Selvamani recalled how his opinion about actor Mammootty changed after an incident.

The Captain Prabhakaran director said that he earlier thought Mammootty was egoistic and didn’t like him a bit. However, Selvamani’s opinion about The Yatra actor changed when he lent him an exorbitant amount of Rs 40 lakhs for making a film.

Top Showsha Video

Selvamani was left touched by this gesture as the Puzhu actor helped him even after his career was in shambles. According to Selvamani, Mammootty told him that money can be repaid after the release of the film. The Rajasthan director said that there are not a lot of people who will go to such an extent to help someone. Selvamani signed off saying they forged a friendship that day, which continues to this date.

Selvamani and Mammootty had teamed up for films Makkal Aatchi and Arasiyal. Both films witnessed massive success at the box office and are among Mammootty’s best works. Makkal Aatchi, meaning People Rule, narrated the story of Sethupathi, who discovers a stash of money which he cleverly uses to become a politician. This film was instrumental in making Mammootty attain a large fan base in Tamil Nadu. Following its success in Tamil, Makkal Aatchi was also dubbed into the Malayalam film Ente Naadu.

Arasiyal was a mediocre success in comparison to Makkal Aatchi but critics lauded Mammootty’s performance. Arasiyal’s plot revolved around a combination of politics, family and revenge. It narrated the storyline of Chandrasekhar, an honest police officer who goes after corrupt politicians.

Enraged by this, politicians get into loggerheads with Chandrasekhar and send their henchmen to assassinate him. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar also enacted a major role in this film. Melody King Vidyasagar curated the music of this film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here