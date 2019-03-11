English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
R. Kelly Released from Jail After Child Support Payment Made
Rapper R Kelly has been released from jail here after the USD 1,61,000 he owed in child support was paid.
Rapper R Kelly has been released from jail here after the USD 1,61,000 he owed in child support was paid.
Loading...
Rapper R. Kelly has been released from jail here after the USD 1,61,000 he owed in child support was paid.
The Cook County sheriff's office said the money was paid on Saturday morning and he was set free shortly afterwards, reports bbc.com.
It is unclear who made the singer's payment.
The R&B artist was last month charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving four alleged victims, three of whom were minors.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on bail after spending three nights in jail. If convicted, he faces three to seven years in prison on each charge.
As he walked out of jail on Saturday, CNN quoted him as saying: "We're going to straighten all this stuff out."
The singer had been prepared to pay up to $60,000 of what he owed to his former wife, Andrea Kelly, and their three children, but the judge had required the full amount and ordered him detained.
The singer's defence attorney had previously said the singer was having financial difficulties and his finances were a "mess".
Kelly has been a target of a boycott campaign, and his recording contract has been cancelled.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The Cook County sheriff's office said the money was paid on Saturday morning and he was set free shortly afterwards, reports bbc.com.
It is unclear who made the singer's payment.
The R&B artist was last month charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving four alleged victims, three of whom were minors.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on bail after spending three nights in jail. If convicted, he faces three to seven years in prison on each charge.
As he walked out of jail on Saturday, CNN quoted him as saying: "We're going to straighten all this stuff out."
The singer had been prepared to pay up to $60,000 of what he owed to his former wife, Andrea Kelly, and their three children, but the judge had required the full amount and ordered him detained.
The singer's defence attorney had previously said the singer was having financial difficulties and his finances were a "mess".
Kelly has been a target of a boycott campaign, and his recording contract has been cancelled.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul Clenches Title Worth Rs 30 Lakhs
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Tata Buzzard, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R & More
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results