It's Not True, Says R Madhavan About the Rumoured Ratan Tata Biopic

R Madhavan found his name linked to the Ratan Tata biopic while interacting with his fans on Twitter over the weekend. The actor responded to a fan who asked if he was going to star in the industrialist’s biopic. An excited fan shared a photo of Madhavan which had 'Ratan Tata biopic' written on it.

The 50-year-old decided to address the rumours and put them to rest once and for all. Refuting the claims, Madhavan stated in a tweet that he is not working on any such biopic. He broke the bubble and added that he is not aware if a biopic on Ratan Tata is in development in the near future.

The Twitter user’s question reads, "Is this true that you are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic? If this happens it's gonna be a huge inspiration to many."

Madhavan explained the circulating posters on social media were made by some fans and that such a project is not being discussed. Dismissing the speculation, Maddy wrote, "Hey unfortunately it's not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed." [sic]

Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed. https://t.co/z6dZfvOQmO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 11, 2020

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in the Telugu-Tamil film Nishabdham. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and had Anushka Shetty as the female protagonist. Madhavan will next be seen in the Malayalam film Charlie remake, titled Maara. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 19.

The actor is all set for his dream project. He will make his directorial debut with the upcoming Bollywood film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The highly-anticipated film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was wrongly accused of espionage. The biographical drama stars Madhavan in the eponymous role as Nambi Narayan. The film will also feature Simran, Rajit Kapur, and Ravi Raghavendra in important roles.