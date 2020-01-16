Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Police Uses 3 Idiots Tripling Still to Teach Road Safety, R Madhavan 'Whole Heartedly' Agrees

Maharashtra Police used a still from 3 Idiots showing R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Aamir Khan tripling on a scooter without helmet to warn about road safety.

Maharashtra Police's Twitter handle shared a warning about tripling using a still from the film 3 Idiots, which showed R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Aamir Khan riding a scooter without helmet. Madhavan Soon responded with his own image while riding a bike with the helmet on.

In response to Maharashtra Police's 3 Idiots tweet, Maddy acknowledged the need to wear protective gear while riding vehicles and the actor, as shown in the pic, does himself comply to the road safety rules.

Check out Maddy's response to Maharashtra Police sharing road safety warning using 3 Idiots reference below:

On the work front, Maddy is gearing up for the release of his film on ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. He is going to himself direct the feature titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

The major portions of the film have been shot in three languages -- Hindi, English and Tamil. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is shot extensively across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia.

(With inputs from IANS)

