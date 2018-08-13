R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are Battling It Out for Best Actor at iReel Awards 2018

The iReel Awards 2018 are around the corner and the nominations for the Best Actor (Drama) in a web series suggest how tiugh it is going to be for even established actors like R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.While Madhavan is nominated for playing the lead character Danny Mascarenhas in thriller Breathe on Amazon Prime, Nwazuddin’s name is in the list for his performance in Netflix’s Sacred Games. He played a hardened criminal Ganesh Gaitonde in the show.Giving competition to their stardom is another star in his own right, Rajkummar Rao, the man who can’t put a foot wrong these days. One of his six majorly talked about projects in 2017 was Bose: Dead/Alive. He played the character of Subhash Chandra Bose in the show produced by ALT Balaji, which was among the few Indian streaming services that stood tall against mighty foreign players.The other two actors in the list of five are Anhusman Malhotra and Ritvik Sahore. They have been nominated for their work in Class Of 2017 (ALT Balaji) and Laakhon Mein Ek (Amazon Prime). Their online popularity might turn into a good match for Madhavan, Nawazudin and Rajkummar. On top of it, these two shows raised some really pertinent questions about teenage peer pressure and anxiety.Set to take place on September 6, 2018, iReel Awards will see the best of performers jostling to lift the trophy.​