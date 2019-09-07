Politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and common citizens across India stood in solidarity with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday after Chandrayaan-2’s lander went incommunicado barely a couple of kilometres from the moon’s surface.

The ISRO has so far only said that ground control lost contact with the lander, named Vikram after India’s space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, and that it is analyzing data.

Bollywood celebrities too tweeted in favour of scientists at ISRO. R Madhavan, who is shooting for his space-drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, tweeted and hailed the efforts of the workers involved in the mission. He wrote, "More than 90% of the experiment is on the ORBITER which, gods grace , is safely in the Lunar orbit. That is still fully functional and therefore The mission still very successful. #ISRO."

In another tweet, he said that he was still praying for the mission to be a success. “ALL IS WELL...ALL IS WELL” with hand on my heart. ❤️.. but the divination from the planned path was minimal," wrote Madhavan.

In another instance, Riteish Deshmukh too shared a morale boosting message for the scientists working at ISRO. He wrote, "We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro- what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind."

Anupam Kher also shared a message for Chandrayaan-2 team. See his tweet here:

