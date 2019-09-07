We Shall Overcome: R Madhavan, Anupam Kher Lend Support to ISRO After Chandrayaan-2's Lander Loses Contact
The ISRO has so far only said that ground control lost contact with the lander, named Vikram, and that it is analyzing data. Bollywood celebrities stood in solidarity with the scientists at ISRO.
Image of R Madhavan, Anupam Kher, courtesy of Instagram
Politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and common citizens across India stood in solidarity with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday after Chandrayaan-2’s lander went incommunicado barely a couple of kilometres from the moon’s surface.
The ISRO has so far only said that ground control lost contact with the lander, named Vikram after India’s space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, and that it is analyzing data.
Bollywood celebrities too tweeted in favour of scientists at ISRO. R Madhavan, who is shooting for his space-drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, tweeted and hailed the efforts of the workers involved in the mission. He wrote, "More than 90% of the experiment is on the ORBITER which, gods grace , is safely in the Lunar orbit. That is still fully functional and therefore The mission still very successful. #ISRO."
In another tweet, he said that he was still praying for the mission to be a success. “ALL IS WELL...ALL IS WELL” with hand on my heart. ❤️.. but the divination from the planned path was minimal," wrote Madhavan.
More than 90% of the experiment is on the ORBITER which, gods grace , is safely in the Lunar orbit. That is still fully functional and therefore The mission still very successful. #ISRO https://t.co/MoVrRUv2fL— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 6, 2019
Hoping that is true bro.. “ALL IS WELL...ALL IS WELL” with hand on my heart. ❤️.. but the divination from the planned path was minimal.. 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/iXfm7ZGhds— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 6, 2019
In another instance, Riteish Deshmukh too shared a morale boosting message for the scientists working at ISRO. He wrote, "We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro- what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind."
We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019
Anupam Kher also shared a message for Chandrayaan-2 team. See his tweet here:
गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!! Well done @isro. We are proud of you.🙏🇮🇳— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- Your Android Phone Could be Hacked by a Single Text Message