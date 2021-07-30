R Madhavan at 'Loss of Words' After Seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu Eating on Floor at Home

Mirabai Chanu may have won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics but the 26-year-old athlete continues to be a humble person. It is this humility that has now left actor R Madhavan speechless as he himself tweeted on Thursday.

The multilingual actor came across a tweet where he saw a photograph of Chanu having home-cooked food at her home in Imphal. The athlete was seen enjoying her meal while sitting on the floor. A user shared the photograph alongside a note that read: “Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning the Silver Medal at the Olympics. This strong-willed woman didn’t let lack of resources and poverty stop her from achieving her dreams. A true inspiration.”

The tweet certainly left Madhavan impressed who retweeted the tweet on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.”

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

However, the latest picture shared by Chanu on her Instagram, shows her having food at a different house. The athlete had posted a picture on her official social media handle where she was seen sitting on the floor as several dishes were laid out in front of her. Chanu, who had a smile on her face, wrote in the caption, “That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana (home-cooked food) after 2 years.” Commenting on the post, Indian mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat wrote, “I am also missing ghar ka khana.”

Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category in Tokyo recently.

