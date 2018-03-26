R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet

Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.🙈🙈 https://t.co/9YJBctaCJI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2018

Actor R. Madhavan says he can't be a part of Rohit Shetty's Simmba due to an injury.Madhavan underwent a shoulder surgery last month, and since he is recuperating, he had to even withdraw from joining actor Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh's historical drama, which is heavy on action scenes. Now the actor also won't be seen in Simmba, in which he was reportedly going to play the villain."Hey folks... So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," Madhavan tweeted on Sunday.Madhavan was last seen in web series Breathe, which explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.Check out his tweet below:(With IANS inputs)