English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet
Madhavan underwent a shoulder surgery last month, and since he is recuperating, he had to even withdraw from joining actor Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh's historical drama, which is heavy on action scenes.
(Photo: R Madhavan's Instagram account)
Actor R. Madhavan says he can't be a part of Rohit Shetty's Simmba due to an injury.
Madhavan underwent a shoulder surgery last month, and since he is recuperating, he had to even withdraw from joining actor Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh's historical drama, which is heavy on action scenes. Now the actor also won't be seen in Simmba, in which he was reportedly going to play the villain.
"Hey folks... So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," Madhavan tweeted on Sunday.
Madhavan was last seen in web series Breathe, which explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.
Check out his tweet below:
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Madhavan underwent a shoulder surgery last month, and since he is recuperating, he had to even withdraw from joining actor Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh's historical drama, which is heavy on action scenes. Now the actor also won't be seen in Simmba, in which he was reportedly going to play the villain.
"Hey folks... So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," Madhavan tweeted on Sunday.
Madhavan was last seen in web series Breathe, which explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.
Check out his tweet below:
Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.🙈🙈 https://t.co/9YJBctaCJI— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Cilic, Del Potro Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages