R Madhavan Begins Shooting in Mumbai, Says 'Feels Great'
R Madhavan Begins Shooting in Mumbai, Says 'Feels Great'

Actor R Madhavan took to social media on Sunday to inform his fans that he is back to the shooting floor in Mumbai.

“Mumbai shoot… Feels great to be back on the floors," Madhavan tweeted along with a photograph of himself standing in front of a mirror.

However, the actor did not disclose which film or project he is shooting for.

On the work front, Madhavan turns director with the upcoming film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect". The film is based on the life of framed ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan.

Apart from directing the film, Madhavan also essays the protagonist. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance.

“Rocketary: The Nambi Effect" will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English, and Kannada.

About the film’s release date, just a day ago, Madhavan tweeted saying he is waiting for the theatres to reopen after which he will release the film.

first published:July 18, 2021, 21:05 IST