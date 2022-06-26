R Madhavan Brutally Trolled For Claiming ISRO Used Panchang For Mars Mission, He Says: 'I Deserve This'

R Madhavan was recently brutally trolled for his recent remark about the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) successful Mars mission. The actor had recently claimed that the success of the mission was possible due to the usage of Panchang (the Hindu calendar). Taking to Twitter, Madhavan confessed he deserved to be trolled.

Sharing a news article reporting about the trolling the actor is facing, Madhavan said, “I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in Tamil. Very ignorant of me.❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar.”

Earlier this week, musician TM Krishna explained the gist of Madhavan’s statement. As per the singer, the actor said, “Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that help Western rockets propel themselves into Mars orbit. But since Indians lacked that, they used all the information in the Panchangam (Hindu almanac).”

“It has the celestial map with all information on the various planets, their gravitation pulls, sun’s flares deflection etc, all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second [of] the launch was calculated using this Panchangam info,” Madhavan further said as per Krishna’s translation.

The musician tweeted the video of the actor’s speech and expressed his disappointment. “Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam!”

Set to hit screens worldwide on 1st July, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan’s life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. Starring R Madhavan in the eponymous role, the film has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

