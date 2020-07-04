R Madhavan Calls Himself 'Worst Dancer in History of Tamil Cinema' After Watching This Video

R Madhavan is touted as one of the few actors in the country to have a pan-India presence. A fan of the actor recently shared a post dedicated to him on Twitter. She unearthed a video from one of Madhavan’s old Tamil films where he is dancing to a peppy song. The dance track Thirmaangalya is filmed on Madhavan and Shrutika dancing in a traditional wedding setup.

While sharing the post, the user wrote, “hi @ActorMadhavanwas rewatching this cute song, permission to marry you please Pleading face”

When the Rang De Basanti actor came across this video of himself dancing, he was not only surprised but was evidently left red-faced. He asserted himself as the worst dancer in the history of Tamil cinema in his response.

To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???🙈🙈🙈😆😆 https://t.co/I3MnrGZevy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 3, 2020

The song is from the 2003 comedy, Nala Damayanthi directed by Mouli and co-written and co-produced by Kamal Haasan. The film had Madhavan, Geetu Mohandas, Shrutika, Sriman and Anu Hasan in important roles.

Recently, the actor reacted to the rumours of the sequel of the 2001 romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also starring Dia Mirza.

Madhavan refuted the speculation saying he wishes, “someone somewhere” will come up with an “age-appropriate” script for the film’s sequel.

On his Twitter account, he shared one of the images from the film’s official shoots featuring the lead actors from the Gautham Menon directorial.

Madhavan will next be seen in Dilip Kumar's Maara, opposite Shraddha Srinath. He also has the upcoming thriller Nishabdham alongside Anushka Shetty. Madhavan’s next Bollywood venture is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.