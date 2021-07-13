R Madhavan Catches Up with Shilpa Shirodkar in Dubai with Wife Sarita Birje

Multilingual actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, who are currently in Dubai, had a mini reunion with friend and actress Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband on Monday. A selfie from the get-together was shared by Shilpa on her Instagram handle. The picture included Madhavan, his wife Sarita, Shilpa and her husband Aparesh Ranjit.

Accompanying the picture, Shilpa also wrote a caption that read, “An afternoon well spent with the sweetest and most humble couple. Thank you for making it happen and looking forward to seeing you again soon over lots more chit chatting.” The Instagram post received likes by over 3k users including that of Shilpa’s sister and actress Namrata Shriodkar.

Wife of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, Namrata also posted a comment on the picture as she sent her greetings, “Hey hello hello all.” Replying to the comment, Shilpa wrote, “come here and say hello to all of us.” Madhavan also urged Namrata to visit them in Dubai as he wrote, “hey ha ha yes. Please come to Dubai and say hi. It’s been decades.” Sarita also agreed with the two as she commented, “yes true.”

The 51-year-old actor wrote another comment on Shilpa’s Instagram post and wrote, “Such mutual feeling. I am so pleased we finally caught up.”

Dubai seems like the go-to destination for Madhavan, Shilpa, and Namrata. The three are often spotted at the multicultural city situated in the United Arab Emirates with their families. Madhavan had flown to Dubai to celebrate his 51st birthday on June 1.

Earlier in January, Namarta had also flown to Dubai along with her family. On the trip, Namrata and her husband Mahesh were accompanied by a few close friends. Sharing a bunch of selfies from the journey, Namrata had mentioned that she is waiting to exhale as Dubai calls.

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Bhrashtachar co-starring Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha in 1989. She has also been a part of television shows — Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

She was last seen in Sekhar Suri’s Guns of Banaras, which also marks the last film of Vinod Khanna. The film was shot in 2014 but was delayed and released in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here