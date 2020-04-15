MOVIES

1-MIN READ

R Madhavan Celebrates 20 Years of Alaipayuthey, Thanks Fans for Keeping Memories Alive

Mani Ratnam's film Alaipayuthey, which was remade in Hindi as Saathiya, has completed 20 years of its release.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
Actor R Madhavan shot to fame with his debut movie Alaipayuthey, a Tamil film which was later remade in Hindi called Saathiya. Alaipayuthey completed 20 years of release on April 20, and fans of the film threw back to scenes and songs from the film.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the original film released on April 14, 2000. Also starring actress Shalini, Alaipayuthey explored the tensions of married life between two young people, who decided to get married without the consent of their parents.

Madhavan took to social media to share a heartfelt post as the film turned 20. The 3 Idiots actor also thanked the fans for keeping the memories alive.

"20 yers that flew by since the release of my debut film. #20yearsofalaipayuthey. Thank you all for keeping me and the memories alive," Madhavan tweeted while sharing a collage of stills from Alaipayuthey.

The actor also retweeted wishes and messages from fans who showered him with compliments.

The Mani Ratnam directorial was a big hit in the Tamil film industry. The romantic drama was later remade in Hindi as Saathiya in 2002, with Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi in the lead, and was equally successful in Bollywood too. The film's music, composed by AR Rahman, is still very popular.

