R Madhavan Celebrates As Son Vedaant Madhavan Wins 5 Gold and 2 Silver Medals At Khelo India 2023

Congratulations are in order as R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Vedaant won five gold medals and two silver medals at the tournament. Taking to Twitter, Madhavan shared pictures of his son posing with his medals and celebrated the joyous occasion with his fans.

“VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud," he tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, Madhavan added, “With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m." For the unversed, Madhavan’s son Vedaant is a national-level swimmer.

VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud pic.twitter.com/ZIz4XAeuwN— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m . 🙏🙏🙏👍👍 pic.twitter.com/DRAFqgZo9O— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

He also congratulated the team representing Maharashtra at the tournament for finishing at the top of the points table. The team won 161 medals. These include 56 gold, 55 silver, and 50 bronze medals. “CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy’s .. 1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games," he tweeted.

CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy’s ..1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games. pic.twitter.com/rn28piOAxY— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

Madhavan has been Vedaant’s biggest cheerleader. The actor has often spoken about how proud he is of his son. In 2021, Madhavan and his wife relocated to Dubai to help his son Vedaant train for the Olympics. Last year, Vedaant made headlines a few times for his wins, including when he won a gold medal at the Danish Open.

