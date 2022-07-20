R Madhavan Celebrates 'Rocketry' Success With Nambi Narayanan's Family, Says 'Mission Accomplished'

Actor R Madhavan is basking in the massive success of his latest release ‘Rocketry,’ which opened to largely positive reviews. The film, which was released on July 1, is still running house-full in various theatres across India and the US.

Madhavan has ventured into direction with the biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The 51-year-old actor has also headlined, written, and produced Rocketry, which is a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely accused of espionage. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in guest appearances.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter to share a glimpse of low-key celebration of the film’s success with Nambi Narayanan and his family. Sharing the photo, Madhavan wrote: “When the Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together. The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sir’s family and what they went through. For me – Mission accomplished with gods grace.”

When the Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me – Mission accomplished with gods grace 🚀🚀❤️❤️🙏🙏 ⁦@NambiNOfficial⁩ pic.twitter.com/FYYXe4W8Uj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 20, 2022

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Madhavan spoke about Shah Rukh and Suriya’s cameos in the film. “If you ask me, ‘Are there good people in the industry?’ I can tell you with absolute surety that there are. Shah Rukh and Suriya both superstars jumped forward and did this movie without taking any money. I’m eternally indebted to them for the gesture that they showed to somebody like me because I’m a newcomer and I’m always going to be considered an outsider because of the kind of films I do and the parties that I don’t attend but that’s okay,” Madhavan told us.

The actor continued, “I’m very uncomfortable with those situations. But I have always had the best of intent shown to me from the industry- be it Kamal Haasan sir, Rajinikanth sir, or Amitabh sir. It’s just one call or message to them and they jump into tweeting about it or doing a guest appearance in my film. Amitabh sir has done a cameo in Ramji Londonwaley. So, I have been very blessed. I don’t know whether I deserve it or not in all honesty and they have nothing to gain from me but they have done it and I’m very grateful to them.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.