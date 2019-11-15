Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

R Madhavan Denies Being Part of Akshay Kumar's Bhaagamathie Remake

R Madhavan has refuted a report that claimed that he is collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar on a film.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
R Madhavan Denies Being Part of Akshay Kumar's Bhaagamathie Remake
Image: R. Madhavan/Instagram

On Wednesday, a popular website had announced that Akshay Kumar is collaborating with producer Vikram Malhotra for the Hindi remake of the 2018 thriller Bhaagamathie. Now, R Madhavan, who was supposed to star alongside Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the film, has taken to social media to deny the news of his involvement with the project.

The actor revealed that the reports are false and he has no idea about the project. Taking to Twitter, Madhavan wrote, "Hey guys .. not true. I have no idea about this project."

The news follows the same website reporting of an alleged 'fallout' between Akshay Kumar and Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty, following which the duo, in a 30-second clip which was shared by the Mission Mangal actor on Twitter, showed the "fallout" and asked viewers to "watch it live."

The spoof video soon went viral with it getting 629K views on Twitter with over 52K likes.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to Twitter to reveal the poster of his upcoming film Good Newwz. The film sees Kareena Kapoor Khan team up with Akshay and also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. R Madhavan, on his part, will soon be seen in the multilingual thriller Nishabdam alongside Anushka Shetty.

