R Madhavan, Dia Mirza Starrer Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein to Get a Sequel?

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, which is still popular after 19 years might be getting a sequel, if reports are to be believed. According to latest reports, the makers were eyeing a sequel for a while now, and have found a script to their liking.

A source told Mid-day, “The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena (the characters played by Madhavan and Mirza respectively). The script is in the final stage of development.”

Directed by Gautham Menon, film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. It has garnered the status of a cult-classic over the years.

Recently, Dia hosted a live Instagram session with Madhavan during the lockdown, which marked their first on-screen reunion in 19 years. The duo talked about a possible sequel, and Dia said, “We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best”.

On the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biopic of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer from ISRO who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days, which was later ruled out to be false.

Dia, on the other hand, was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad.

