R Madhavan Gets Marriage Proposal From 18-Year-Old, Here's His Response

R Madhavan has remained the charming, heartthrob Maddy from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein for many women for years now. If one visits his Instagram profile they will come across recent pictures that reveal the 49-year-old actor in almost similar shape and look as he was during the early 2000s. No wonder he has such immense popularity among the youth, who can't help but gush over his posts and adorable selfies.

Recently, a young woman (18) proposed to the 3 Idiots actor and his response to her has got more hearts melting for Maddy. The actor shared a photo on social media on Wednesday and wrote about the journey of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi effect. Sporting a salt and pepper beard, Madhavan accompanied the selfie with a caption that read, "Editing is so much fun and exhausting:. Enjoying and fearing it..End of long travel day. Definitely getting older.. (sic)"

Soon a flurry of compliments started flooding his feed. A young woman wrote, “Is it wrong that I am 18 and wanna get married to you."

Madhavan responded by writing, “Ha ha God bless you, you will find someone way more worthier (sic).”

See Madhavan's post and the sweet conversation between the girl and him here:

A screenshot from R Madhavan's Instagram account

A screenshot from R Madhavan's Instagram account

On the movies front, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is going to be Madhavan’s directorial debut as well. Before Madhavan donned the director’s hat, the film was supposed to be helmed by highly talented Ananth Mahadevan. However, due to some other important commitments, he had to let go of the project.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days in a case that was later ruled to be false. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

