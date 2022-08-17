R Madhavan Hopes Jacqueline Fernandez 'Gets Out of Trouble Soon' After Named As Accused in Extortion Case

R Madhavan has shown his support towards Jacqueline Fernandez after she was named the accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actress was named as an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Speaking about the development, Madhavan said that he hopes that Jacqueline Fernandez gets out of the controversy again. However, he added that this would not impact the industry.

As reported by India Today, Madhavan was seated for a roundtable chat with the media for his upcoming film Dhokha – Round D Corner on Wednesday when he spoke about the case. “I hope she gets out of trouble very soon. I don’t think this is affecting the image of the country. If fact, in our film fraternity, there have been lesser number of tax raids. Everyone is working with full honesty. I don’t think it will affect the industry. Higher taxpayers are from this industry,” he said.

In April, the ED provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds to Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It was also reported that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted numerous gifts worth Rs 5.71 crores to the actress. “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion.” “Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate, and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her,” the ED had said in a statement.

She was last summoned to record her statement in connection with the case in June. The ED grilled her for eight hours.

As for Madhavan, the actor is currently preparing for the release of Dhoka – Round D Corner. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar, and Darshan Kumar. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma under the production banner T-Series. The film is set to release on September 23.

