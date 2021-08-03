R Madhavan Imagined Saif Ali Khan Would 'Sock His Face' For Kissing Soha in Rang De Basanti

Actor R Madhavan has an impressive filmography comprising of critically acclaimed films in Hindi and South Indian film industries. One of his popular films was Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti, where he plays a martyred pilot Ajay Singh Rathod. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Alice Patten in pivotal roles. Recently, the director released his autobiography in which he detailed his journey of making the highly-celebrated film. In the book, there was a first-person account written by Madhavan as well, who talked about his role in the film.

Madhavan also wrote about his kissing scene with Soha Ali Khan, who played his fiancée Sonia in the film. Talking about the famous proposa scene, he wrote, “The only thing I could think of was Saif (Soha’s brother, with whom I had worked before in a tense movie as rivals) socking my face. But I had to establish that I was an ideal boyfriend. This was probably her first on-screen kiss as well.”

The intense movie referred by Madhavan was Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which was his Bollywood debut. The film was a love triangle, starring him, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. In the film, he played Maddy, who tricks the girl he loves into believing that he is her fiancé. Saif played the fiancé in the film, whose entry causes a rift between the couple. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is also a very popular film.

In the auto-biography, Mehra also wrote many other interesting facts about the making of the film. He said that his first choice for Madhavan’s role was Shah Rukh Khan, but the star could not give him the dates. On the other hand, James Bond star Daniel Craig also auditioned for a part in the film.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Ananth Mahadevan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is the biography of Nambi Narayanan.

