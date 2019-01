R Madhavan is Unrecognisable as Scientist Nambi Narayanan in New Biopic, See Pics

Make-up and prosthetics go a long way in aiding filmmakers to accomplish the notion of realism. This is especially true for biographical films that aim to replicate the ‘look’ of real life characters for on-screen representation. A recent case in point is R Madhavan’s transformation as he preps to portray ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his upcoming directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.Madhavan has been constantly posting status updates on Instagram, over the last month, regarding the efforts his team and he are putting into getting the ‘look’ right.From growing his beard to colouring his hair, Madhavan tried it all before he finally ‘looked the part’. He took to Instagram again yesterday and posted pictures of him getting into the skin of the character, quite literally. He posted photos that show the real Nambi Narayanan alongside him.Check out the post here:The posts about his makeover have been receiving a lot of praise online, with many actors and filmmakers congratulating him on undergoing a major transformation for his role.Almost as pleasantly surprising as the look itself is the fact that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is going to be Madhavan’s directorial debut. Before Madhavan donned the director’s hat, the film was supposed to be helmed by highly talented Ananth Mahadevan. However, due to some other important commitments, he had to let go of the project.It remains to be seen how the film fares at the box office once it releases sometime in mid-2019. Madhavan's efforts, however, are being applauded nonetheless. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days in a case that was later ruled to be false. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.