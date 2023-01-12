R Madhavan Joins Akshay Kumar For C Sankaran Nair's Biopic, Details Inside

While R. Madhavan had a great run in 2022 with his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Akshay Kumar did a host of films like Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu and more. Now the two actors are all set to collaborate for C Sankaran Nair’s biopic that’ll assimilate elements of courtroom drama in the midst of the 1920s and 1930s. The actor had already begun shooting for the same in November last year and now he will be joined by Madhavan.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Madhavan will essay the role of a lawyer in the upcoming film. The source revealed, “R Madhavan has often associated himself with content-driven films and characters that require him to push the envelope. He was taken aback by the script of the C Sankaran Nair Biopic and decided to come on board the film. He plays the role of a lawyer, whose character traits are based on a person from that era.”

It further added, “In-fact, both Akshay and Madhavan have done multiple script reading sessions too as there is a certain dynamic that they share in the film."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also has a slew of different films that he has to shoot for. Disclosing about the same, the source shared, “After calling it a wrap on the second schedule of C Sankaran Nair Biopic, Akshay Kumar dives into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will be shooting for this action entertainer for a month in Mumbai, and then switch gears to the C Sankaran Nair Biopic again by end of February to call it a wrap on the film.”

The said biopic would be an adaptation of the Novel, The Case That Shook The Empire written by Raghu Palat and his wife, Pushpa Palat. It would follow after the events of the Jallianwallah Baugh Massacre when C Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to unearth the truth about the gruesome incident. It is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi and bankrolled by Dharma Productions with Leo Media Collective. The second schedule is expected to be finished by January 15.

