R Madhavan Lauds Son Vedaant for Breaking National Junior Swimming Record: 'Never Say Never'

Bollywood actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant has yet again made his father proud. On Sunday evening, the Rocketry fame took to social media to announce that his son, who is an exceptional swimmer, has broken another record. Vedaant Mahadevan has bagged the gold medal in the 1500 m freestyle event by breaking a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships.

Proud father R Madhavan, who couldn’t control his excitement, immediately took to Instagram to share a video of Vedaant claiming his victory in the latest championship. The clips shared by the actor feature his son giving a cut-throat competition to his opponents, only to emerge out with flying colours. The commentator in the background also appears astonished by his passion and dedication and announces that it took Vedant mere 16 minutes to break a previous set record. Actor R Madhavan immediately took to Twitter to express, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken.” Take a look at the video below:

Never say never . ❤️❤️ National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

The commentator adds, “Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page’s record at the 780m mark. I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully.” In addition to this, the commentator elaborated that he did not expect Vedaant to break the record before stating he’s grown stronger. Looking at his swimming prowess, the commentator added that the youngster’s arms and legs have ‘become stronger’. He concluded, “I never thought he would be trying for the record.” By the end of the video, a humbled Vedaant Madhavan is seen catching his breath to finally register that the record added a whole new excitement to his victory.

Previously, the actor’s son made headlines after bagging two medals at the Danish Open in Copenhagen in the month of April. At first, he won a silver for India in the 1500m freestyle category. Just a couple of days later, he also bagged a gold in the 800m men’s freestyle event. Even at the time, proud dad R Madhavan has taken to social media to congratulate and express his happiness over his son’s accomplishments.

On the professional front, R Madhavan was last seen essaying the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biographical movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

